3 years' jail sought for chairman who took $370k from mosque

The prosecution has urged a district court to sentence the former chairman of a mosque's management board to up to three years' jail.

Ab Mutalif Hashim, 58, admitted last month that he misappropriated more than $370,000 of Darussalam Mosque's cash collections from 2006 to 2013.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Chin told District Judge Ong Chin Rhu that Ab Mutalif had made no restitution.

The DPP stressed that he could have stopped committing his offences "at any time" but chose to carry on.

Defence lawyer Satwant Singh, who pleaded for Ab Mutalif to be given not more than a year in jail, said that his client was a "driving force" behind the Commonwealth Avenue West mosque and had contributed to society.

Ab Mutalif had earlier pleaded guilty to six criminal breach of trust charges involving more than $300,000.

Eight other similar charges linked to the remaining amount will be considered during sentencing.

He was the board's chairman from 2003 to August 2010, before becoming its voluntary chairman until March 2013.

DPP Chin said the money had been donated to Darussalam Mosque by worshippers who made their contributions through donation chests and containers.

The DPP added that after these sessions, Ab Mutalif told the mosque's volunteers and other people to take the chests and containers to his office for "safekeeping".

However, he instead deposited some of the money into various bank accounts without the authorisation of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the mosque's management board.

DPP Chin told Judge Ong that Ab Mutalif used some of the monies received in his personal account to pay for things like credit card bills, family allowances, travelling and medical expenses.