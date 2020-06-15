30 people evacuated from Eunos block after PMD-related fire

About 30 residents were evacuated from a block in Eunos after a fire broke out yesterday.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a personal mobility device (PMD).

It was charging shortly before the fire broke out, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook update yesterday.

SCDF was alerted to the fire at Block 1 Eunos Crescent at about 3.05pm.

No injuries were reported.

When SCDF arrived, part of a corridor on the seventh storey of the block was engulfed in flames.

The team put out the fire using a fire extinguisher and a water jet.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) encourages all PMD owners to use UL2272-certified devices and look out for the UL2272 certification marks when buying a PMD.

More information on UL2272 certification and a list of certified devices in Singapore are available on LTA's website.