300 wishes come true with SPH’s Share-a-Gift initiative

(From left) SPH volunteer Chen Ngee Ann and Nurdania Andrisha, 12, taking part in a game during the SPH party for beneficiaries from 11 charities.

Christmas came early for Danial Arfan, 17, and his six younger siblings, thanks to a festive collaboration between Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and The Boys' Brigade.

All they wanted was a bag each for the new school year and that wish came true at a party yesterday.

The siblings were among the 140 people - beneficiaries and caregivers - who attended the Share-a-Gift initiative at the SPH News Centre auditorium, the 14th year the event has been held.

More than 130 SPH staff contributed gifts with an estimated value of $20,000, granting about 300 wishes of people from 11 charities.

They included Care Corner Family Service Centre (Toa Payoh)and Singapore Corporation of Rehabilitative Enterprises (Score). This was the first time SPH has partnered Score.

Danial, a first-year Higher Nitec hospitality operations student at ITE College West, said: "We only have simple wishes. We asked for essentials such as school supplies."

Ms Chin Soo Fang, SPH's head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility, said: "We have been adopting and fulfilling about 300 wishes worth about $20,000 every year...So we want to say a big 'thank you' to Boys' Brigade and the charities for giving us this cherished opportunity to put a smile on their faces."

The Share-a-Gift project is organised by The Boys' Brigade with support from the National Council of Social Service and Ministry of Social and Family Development.