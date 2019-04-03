$300m in utilities rebates to be given to 930,000 HDB households

About 930,000 households in Housing Board flats will receive Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebates amounting to $300 million this month .

According to the Ministry of Finance, the U-Save rebates, which are part of the permanent Goods and Services Tax (GST) voucher scheme, will offset part of the household's utilities bill and lower overall household expenses.

EVERY 3 MONTHS

The rebates are disbursed every three months to eligibile households.

Those living in one- and two-room flats will receive a $100 rebate, and those living in three-room flats will receive a $90 rebate.

Those in four-room flats will receive a $80 rebate, and those in five-room flats will receive a $70 rebate.

Households in executive and multi-generational flats will receive $60 rebates.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible.

Annually, the U-Save rebate is equivalent to three to four months of utilities bills for households in one- and two-room flats, and one to two months of utilities bills for households in three- and four-room flats on average.

The permanent GST Voucher scheme was introduced in 2012 to help lower- and middle-income Singaporeans offset some of their GST expenses.

Aside from the U-Save rebates, the permanent GST Voucher includes CPF Medisave account top-ups for Singaporeans aged 65 and above and cash for lower-income Singaporeans to support their immediate needs.

The Medisave top-ups and cash components of the GST Vouchers are disbursed every August.

For more information on U-Save, the public can call SP Group on 6671-7117 or e-mail customersupport@spgroup.com.sg.

Information on the GST Voucher can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg.