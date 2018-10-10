31 people nabbed over horse-betting activities

Police arrested 31 people for suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities in an islandwide operation on Sunday.

The 27 men and four women, aged between 45 and 78, are believed to have acted as illegal bookmakers and runners.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the six police land divisions conducted raids at multiple locations including King George's Avenue, Teban Gardens Road, Whampoa Drive, Ang Mo Kio, Eunos and Boon Lay.

They seized about $15,000 in cash, phones and betting records. Among the items seized are what some may deem a relic: Pagers - which were popular in the 90s - were found on some suspects.

Previous media reports indicate they are now almost exclusively used by horse-betting syndicates.

A report from the year 2000 revealed that such pagers were operated by "pager syndicates" operating in South-east Asia.

They were reportedly used to constantly provide updates on such information as tote dividends, weight of horses and the popularity of certain bets.

The police said they take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

Under the Betting Act, anyone who bets with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Anyone convicted of bookmaking can be fined up to $200,000 and jailed for up to five years.