313@somerset, VivoCity among 12 places visited by patients

Twelve places including 313@somerset, VivoCity and Bugis Junction are among the new places that Covid-19 patients visited.

Besides these three malls, the other locations newly added to the list of places visited by the patients when they were infectious were the POSB branch at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre, Sheng Siong supermarket at 301 Geylang Road, Haniffa at 118 Dunlop Street, Heartland Mall, Queensway Shopping Centre, Seah Im Food Centre, Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Shopping Centre and Kallang Wave Mall, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

It said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

But it advised those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and the times the patients were there can be found on MOH's website.

MOH also said yesterday that a Singaporean man was among the five new community cases.

The 50-year-old man showed the onset of symptoms on June 19 and was confirmed to have the virus yesterday.

He was tested when he sought medical treatment and is currently unlinked to other cases.

The remaining four community cases are two work pass holders and two work permit holders.

ASYMPTOMATIC

All four men, aged between 35 to 42, are asymptomatic.

Two of them - an Indian national and a Filipino national - work in essential services and were picked up as part of the ministry's proactive screening and surveillance.

The other two, who are Bangladeshi and Indian nationals, are contacts of previously confirmed cases and were swabbed during quarantine.

The 113 new Covid-19 patients confirmed by MOH yesterday is lower than the average of 201 new cases a day reported in the past seven days.

No new clusters were announced yesterday. The average number of new daily community cases has come down from seven cases a week ago to four in the past week.

The average unlinked community cases per day has remained at two for the past two weeks.

By the numbers

113 New cases

26 Deaths

5 New cases in community

36593 Total recovered

42736 Total cases

189 Total in hospital

305 Discharged yesterday

1 In intensive care unit