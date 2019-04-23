32 arrested in busts against massage and public entertainment outlets

The operation was conducted on April 18 and 19.

Police have arrested a total of 32 women, aged between 18 and 40, during a two-day enforcement operation against massage establishments and public entertainment outlets.

The Central Police Division detected three unlicensed massage establishments, where seven women, aged between 24 and 40, were arrested for offences under Women's Charter.

Five women, aged between 26 and 39, were also arrested for offences under Women's Charter and Immigration Act.

The operation was conducted along Tanjong Pagar Road, South Bridge Road and Magazine Road on April 18 and 19.

Two public entertainment outlets were also found to have contravened licensing conditions, 20 women, aged between 18 and 37, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The police said in a press release yesterday: "Actions will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Massage Establishment Act and Public Entertainment Act.

"The police takes a serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those found breaking the law."

The police added that investigations are ongoing.