32 new cases linked to bus interchanges, total now at 469

Thirty-two new cases of Covid-19 among staff at eight bus interchanges were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of patients in these clusters to 469.

There were also six new cases linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, bringing the total there to 46, and 10 more linked to the Bugis Junction cluster - which now totals 276 people, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

These were among 186 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19.

There were also five imported cases, for a total of 191. This brings Singapore's tally up to 68,660.

Of these, 90 were unlinked while 63 had already been quarantined.

There were also 33 linked cases which were not under quarantine when detected.

Of the 32 new cases among the bus interchange clusters, 13 were linked to the Toa Payoh Bus Interchange while nine were linked to Boon Lay Bus Interchange.

Clementi Bus Interchange had three cases added to its cluster while the clusters at Bishan and Tampines bus interchanges had two each. Punggol, Sengkang and Jurong East bus interchanges all had one each.

There was also one new case linked to both the Radiance Student Care Centre cluster - which has five people - and the Orient Goldsmiths and Jewellers staff cluster, which has 12.

Radiance Student Care Centre is in Serangoon while Orient Goldsmiths and Jewellers is in Toa Payoh.

The North Coast Lodge cluster had two new cases added, bringing its total to 180, while the 119 Neythal Road dormitory also had two new cases added for a total of 21.

MOH said that seven clusters have been closed - the country currently has 55 active ones.

The ministry also said that 653 patients are currently in hospital. Of these, 24 are seriously ill and require oxygen supplementation. There are five in the intensive care unit.

Of those who are seriously ill, 22 are seniors above 60. Half of them are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, MOH said.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 634 in the week before to 1,233 in the past week, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases has also increased from 133 to 500 over the same period.

