32 vape devices, 635 liquid cartridges seized from man's car and locker

A vape smuggler suspected to be on drugs was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint last Friday.

Further investigations also uncovered his stash in a SingPost POPStation locker.

In a joint media release yesterday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the 27-year-old was entering Singapore when he was caught.

ICA officers found six vapes, also known as electronic vaporisers, and 223 electronic liquid cartridges hidden in the gear shift compartment of the Singapore-registered car. As he was suspected to have been taking drugs, he was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau and HSA for investigations.

Further investigations exposed his stash of another 26 vapes and 412 cartridges in a SingPost POPStation.

He is assisting with investigations.

In the release, HSA said it will continue to clamp down on the smuggling and peddling of vapes.

Its ground operations from April to June stopped the activities of 15 such peddlers here. These cases are still under investigations.

Those convicted of selling vapes and related paraphernalia can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both. The use, purchase or possession of vapes is punishable with a fine up to $2,000.

Those with information on such activities may contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.

The authorities advise against engaging in such illegal activities, and those who seek to quit smoking may call the toll-free QuitLine on 1800-438-2000, or visit www.iquitclub.sg