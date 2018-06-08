322 errant PMD users caught since law kicked in on May 1

A total of 292 devices were seized and impounded.

More than a month after stricter rules for personal mobility devices (PMDs) kicked in, the authorities have caught 322 errant users for a range of offences.

They were caught by active mobility enforcement officers conducting operations across Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Officers covered areas such as Bedok Reservoir, Geylang and Jurong.

The operations come after the Active Mobility Act, which regulates the sale and use of bicycles, PMDs and power-assisted bicycles (PABs), came into force on May 1.

LTA said the offences included riding non-compliant devices on public paths and roads, using PMDs on roads or PABs on footpaths, and speeding or riding recklessly on paths.

IMPOUNDED

A total of 292 devices were seized and impounded, and investigations against all the cases are ongoing.

Last Saturday, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan shared photos of some of the illegal e-scooters and other devices impounded by LTA.

Among them was a 92kg e-scooter, the heaviest seized to date, more than four times the maximum permitted weight of 20kg.

Mr Khaw noted that while most PMD users are responsible in ensuring their safety and that of others, there are some who ride dangerously.

He said more needs to be done to educate users and promote responsible riding.

In its Facebook post, LTA said its enforcement officers "will continue to conduct enforcement operations and take firm action against errant users who break the law".

Accidents involving PMD users and pedestrians have been in the spotlight in recent months, with the latest incident happening on Tuesday.

A woman was reported to have been hit by an e-scooter while on the way to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. She suffered head and facial injuries.