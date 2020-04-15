334 new cases include two healthcare workers, 70-year-old dies

Singapore saw another death from Covid-19 yesterday, along with 334 new infections, taking the total number of cases past 3,000.

Of the new cases, 198 were linked to existing clusters, which mostly comprised foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

While no imported cases were reported for the fifth day in a row, 114 cases are unlinked and contact tracing is ongoing.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said the unlinked cases did not necessarily mean there is an unknown source of transmission or imply community spread.

Associate Professor Mak added: "Out of the proportion that are as yet unlinked, you will find over the next few days that number whittling down progressively as we link them to existing clusters that may be present, whether in the dormitories or otherwise."

Another elderly person, Case 128, is the 10th person here to have died from Covid-19 complications.

He is a 70-year-old Singaporean man who was confirmed to be infected on March 6 and was from the Safra Jurong cluster, which had 47 cases.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to his family and is extending assistance.

A new cluster at PPT Lodge 1A, a dormitory at 8 Seletar North Link, was identified after one of yesterday's new cases was linked to 10 previous ones from the dormitory.

Adjacent to PPT Lodge 1A is the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, also known as PPT Lodge 1B, which was linked to 132 additional cases yesterday and now has 718 infections in total.

Meanwhile, ABC Hostel, reported as a cluster on Monday, now has eight confirmed cases after a new case was linked to it.

Two healthcare workers were among the new cases yesterday. Neither of them had recently travelled to affected countries or gone to work after onset of symptoms.

NURSE

One of them is a 22-year-old Singaporean woman, Case 2,738, who works as a nurse at Singapore General Hospital.

She reported onset of symptoms on Sunday and is linked to two family members who are also confirmed cases - Case 2,419 and 2,739.

The second healthcare worker is Case 3,014, a 41-year-old doctor at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The Singaporean man reported onset of symptoms last Thursday.

There were 25 patients discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 611.

Of the 1,315 cases still in hospital, 28 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

By the numbers

334 New cases

10 Deaths

114 New unlinked cases

611 Total discharged

3252 Total cases

1315 Total in hospital

25 Discharged yesterday

28 In intensive care unit