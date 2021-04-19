34 errant cyclists caught, 16 ran red lights

LTA teamed up with Traffic Police to deploy officers on Ayer Rajah Expressway, West Coast Highway as well as Bukit Timah and Tanah Merah Coast roads.

In enforcement operations over just two days in a few locations - and coming after complaints about errant riders - 34 cyclists were caught flouting rules on the roads.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post yesterday that the errant road cyclists were spotted during enforcement operations conducted with Traffic Police.

"While most were law-abiding, we did find 16 cyclists who rode on the road without helmets," LTA added. Another 16 were caught running red lights.

"Two also rode against the flow of traffic."

Such offences can draw fines of $75.

Officers were deployed on the Ayer Rajah Expressway, West Coast Highway as well as Bukit Timah and Tanah Merah Coast roads, the authority said.

The perennial conflict between cyclists and motorists came to the fore again on April 1 when actor Tay Ping Hui shared a video of a group of road cyclists disregarding traffic rules.

Several others, including Temasek chief executive Ho Ching, then echoed Mr Tay's calls for more regulations for road cyclists.

REVIEW REGULATIONS

Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat announced last Monday that a panel would review existing regulations governing cyclists on the roads, and study whether theory tests and licences should be required for them.

Mr Francis Chu, co-founder of the Love Cycling SG group, was encouraged that LTA found only a small minority of road cyclists breaking the rules.

"Some of the 'black sheep' videos get repeated thousands of times over social media, making it look as if Singapore roads are full of errant cyclists," he added.

"This gives drivers the false impression that most cyclists on the roads are bad."

He suggested the authorities publicise the number of good cyclists they spotted, and not just the ones breaking the rules.

Mr Chu also called for similar enforcement operations and breakdown of cases for dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, Mr Steven Lim, president of the Safe Cycling Task Force, said he is disappointed whenever there are complaints about cyclists flouting simple rules like not stopping at traffic lights.

He added: "When I go to schools to give talks, three-year-old kids can tell me they must stop at red lights, so why can't adults understand that?

"It's not just about following rules - it's also about how you protect yourself and how you can protect other road users."