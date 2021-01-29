34 new cases, two of which test preliminarily positive for B117 strain
Only one new Covid-19 case in the community was reported in the past week and there were no unlinked ones.
This comes after there were 21 new cases in the community in the week before and six unlinked cases in the same time period.
Meanwhile, two of the Covid-19 cases announced yesterday have tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain of the coronavirus that is circulating in Britain.
They are among the 34 new coronavirus cases, all imported, announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
The two new cases with the B117 strain of the virus are a work permit holder, 31, who had arrived from Bangladesh, and a work pass holder, 33, from India.
Initially, the work permit holder had tested negative for Covid-19 after he was swabbed on Jan 17 during his stay-home notice period.
On Jan 18, he was quarantined and isolated after he had been identified as a flight contact of another Covid-19 patient.
He was tested again on Tuesday and confirmed positive for Covid-19.
He has also tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain and is pending further confirmatory tests.
The other man who tested preliminarily positive for the B117 strain is a software engineer at shipping company Pacific International Lines.
NAUSEA
He developed nausea on Monday and visited the doctor the next day. On Wednesday, he was confirmed to have Covid-19.
"Given their recent travel history, we have classified both cases as imported," said the ministry.
All identified close contacts of the cases, including their household members and co-workers, have been isolated and quarantined. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that the ministry can detect asymptomatic cases.
Shrimp Prawn Seafood in Boat Quay, Amoy Street Food Centre and China Square Food Centre were added to the list of locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients. - THE STRAITS TIMES
By the numbers
34 New cases
0 New cases in community
34 Imported case
29 Deaths
44 Discharged yesterday
40 In hospital
59133 Total recovered
59425 Total cases
