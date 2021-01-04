35 imported cases on Sunday, highest since Sept 14

Thirty-five new cases of Covid-19, all imported, were confirmed here yesterday.

The number is the highest daily figure since Sept 14, when there were 48 cases. The highest number of imported cases in a day before this was March 28, when there were 42.

The new cases take Singapore's total of confirmed infections to 58,697.

Announcing the numbers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said all the infected individuals had been on stay-home notices or were in isolation when they were tested.

Separately, MOH said it has found links between previously announced cases, which now form two clusters, each with four individuals who are linked.

One of yesterday's cases is a cargo pilot who arrived from the United States via Australia.

He was sent directly to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) where he was tested and confirmed to have Covid-19.

His serological test result came back positive.

DID NOT DECLARE SYMPTOMS

Another case was a crew member who boarded a vessel in Indonesia in March last year.

He developed a fever on Dec 23 but self-medicated. He was later placed on quarantine on board the ship on Dec 31 as he had been identified as a close contact of a previously reported case - another crew member on the same vessel.

The sailor announced among yesterday's cases did not declare his symptoms until a teleconsultation with a doctor on Saturday.

He was then taken to NCID, where he tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH said the man did not disembark from the vessel, and that all its remaining crew members have been placed under quarantine.

Of the 35 individuals with confirmed infections, one is a Singaporean, five are permanent residents, 10 are dependant's pass holders, and one is a long term visit pass holder.

There are also 12 work permit holders, four work pass holders and two short-term visit pass holders. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

35 New cases

29 Deaths

0 New case in community

11 Discharged yesterday

35 Imported cases

64 In hospital

58697 Total cases

58472 Total recovered