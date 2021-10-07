3,577 new Covid-19 cases; three unvaccinated seniors die

Three seniors aged between 68 and 102 are the latest to die from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All were Singaporean women who were unvaccinated.

They had a host of underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, but did not give more details about their health conditions.

Yesterday was the 17th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 133.

There were 3,577 new Covid-19 infections, including 2,932 new cases in the community, 630 new cases in migrant worker dormitories, and 15 imported cases.

The local cases include 664 seniors aged above 60. Of the 15 imported cases, five were detected on arrival in Singapore, while the other 10 developed the illness while under isolation or stay-home notice.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 113,381.

MOH said it was monitoring eight large active clusters, out of which the ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory in Jurong saw the most new cases - 29, for a total of 196 cases.

Tampines Dormitory had seven new cases, taking its total to 181. Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 had five new cases for a total of 54, and 9 Defu South Street 1 Dormitory had 21 new cases for a total of 263.

The 23 new cases at the MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling took its total to 76. Three are staff and 73 are residents.

The Learning Vision pre-school cluster in Changi Airport added one new case. It now has 14 cases.

The largest cluster in the MOH list was Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, which had one new case and 317 cases in all.

MOH said transmission in all the dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of the infection spreading out from the dormitories. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

3577 New cases

3562 In community, dormitories

15 Imported

1520 In hospitals

133 Deaths

113381 Total cases