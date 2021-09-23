360 new gardening plots to open, online application starts on Friday

The new plots bring the number of allotment gardens to more than 2,000.

More gardening enthusiasts can hone their green fingers with 360 new gardening plots opening across eight parks.

Called allotment gardens, each plot comprises a raised planter bed and a mini storage area for tools. They will each be leased for up to three years at $57 annually. They are located within parks in:

Bedok Town, in Bedok North Avenue 3;

Choa Chu Kang, beside Kranji Expressway in Choa Chu Kang Drive;

Pasir Ris, opposite the MRT station;

Sengkang Riverside, in Anchorvale Street;

Yishun, off Yishun Avenue 11;

Jurong Central, at the junction of Jalan Boon Lay and Boon Lay Way;

Kallang Riverside, at the corner of Kallang Road and Crawford Street; and

Tiong Bahru, off Henderson Road.

Bedok Town Park will have the largest number of plots with 128 allotment gardens.

Online applications for the plots - which will be assigned through computerised balloting - will open from 10am on Friday to Oct 6.

Successful applicants will be notified within three months of the closing date.

The new plots bring the number of allotment gardens across 23 parks and gardens in Singapore to more than 2,000.

The garden initiatives are part of Singapore's City in Nature vision to open up more spaces for gardening in the community.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said: "I met some gardeners at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park recently and was amazed by the variety of produce, flowers and herbs that they grow in their allotment garden plots.

"There were tomatoes, brinjal and rosemary, just to name a few... It is a tight-knit community - they help to water one another's plots, share tips, and even their harvests with one another."

Go to www.nparks.gov.sg/gardening/allotment-gardens for more information.