$366,000 lost in 4-D lottery scams this year

Scammers have cheated victims of about $366,000 in 4-D lottery scams this year.

In a news release yesterday, the police said they received 13 reports on the scams between January and October.

Victims were contacted on social media platforms and asked to buy an amulet that the scammers claimed would come with a winning lottery ticket.

They were told via private message to pay a sum of money to "invite the God of Fortune" to provide winning 4D numbers.

After some time, the victims would be told that someone had helped them purchase the 4-D numbers in Malaysia and that they had struck the lottery.

To get their portion of the winnings, the victims were told they first had to transfer a token sum to Thailand for the deities to bless the money.

Once victims transferred the money, the scammers would become uncontactable.

The police advised members of the public not to fall for such scams.

Those who receive such messages should ignore them and should not transfer money or give out personal information.

Members of the public who wish to provide information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness - DAVID SUN