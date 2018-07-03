3,700 sheep available for this year's korban

A total of 3,700 Australian sheep will be available for this year's korban ritual at 26 mosques, the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee announced yesterday in a statement.

The price of each sheep for the Islamic ritual sacrifice is $485, which is the same as last year. The number of sheep also remains the same as last year.

Korban is a ritual performed on Hari Raya Haji and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's obedience to God because of his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail.

This year's Hari Raya Haji falls on Aug 22. Meat from the slaughter is given to worshippers and the needy.

Registration is open from today to Aug 8 at the mosques. Visit http://www.bigfoot-groups.com/korban2018 for more information. - DEREK WONG