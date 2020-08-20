376 eco-friendly projects bag BCA’s Green Mark awards

An aircraft hanger at Changi Air Base using solar panels and retrofitting work at One Raffles Link that will save the equivalent of $120,000 a year in power costs were among those given a coveted award by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

The BCA Green Mark was conferred on 376 projects, including 16 overseas, this year, the authority said yesterday. Green Mark certifications were launched in 2005 to evaluate a building's environmental impact and performance.

The aircraft hangar and One Raffles Link were among 22 of the 376 projects that attained the top Green Mark that designates a super-low energy building. Only 39 projects involving 50 industry players have received this coveted award.

The BCA said: "The trend of building owners going for higher-tier Green Mark certifications (Green Mark Platinum and above) is indicative of the industry's awareness of the positive impact of green buildings and recognising them as key in our efforts to fight climate change."

The number of non-residential building projects obtaining higher-tier Green Mark certification doubled to 149 over the past five years, it noted.

"Major Singapore developers, such as CapitaLand, City Developments and Keppel Land, have also been setting targets for reducing energy use and carbon footprint in their building portfolios," the BCA added.

CapitaLand won this year's Green Mark Platinum Champion Award, which recognises developers that demonstrate strong commitment towards corporate social responsibility and have achieved a substantial number of Green Mark Gold buildings or higher.

The developer installed 21,000 solar panels atop logistics building LogisTech and five other industrial properties here.

This will enable its corporate offices in three locations to be totally powered by renewable energy by the end of the year and will help the firm reduce more than 700 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year, equivalent to emissions generated annually from 400 four-room Housing Board flats.

CapitaLand group chief sustainability officer Lynette Leong said: "We are heartened by BCA's recognition. Over the past decade, CapitaLand's efforts in sustainability have reaped tangible benefits."

CapitaLand has secured $1.2 billion in green loans that will be used to accelerate its efforts towards greening its portfolio by 2030.

The BCA also collaborated with the Health Promotion Board to develop a Green Mark for Healthier Workplaces two years ago.

Co-working facility provider Space Lab One won the award this year for a project with designs supporting mental well-being and energy-efficient lighting, as well as programmes that help employees in areas such as healthy eating and chronic disease management.

BCA chief executive Hugh Lim said: "Aside from environmental performance throughout the building life cycle, the Green Mark scheme also takes into consideration building occupants' health and well-being - an immediate concern now with the pandemic."