38 new community cases, nine linked to Learning Point cluster

Nine more people, including four primary school pupils, have tested positive for Covid-19 and are linked to the Learning Point tuition centre cluster.

They comprise pupils from Kong Hwa School, Yu Neng Primary School and St Margaret's Primary School.

This takes the total number of cases in the cluster to 18, after a 50-year-old woman who works as a tutor there was confirmed to have Covid-19 last Wednesday.

The new cases are part of 38 new community infections in Singapore yesterday. There were also 11 imported cases.

There are two more cases in the Changi Prison Cluster - a 35-year-old male Chinese national who works as a cargo driver at Sats Food and a 22-year-old male Vietnamese national who is unemployed.

They are household contacts of the chef who works at Changi Prison Complex and tested positive for Covid-19 on last Thursday. There are now four cases in the cluster.

AIRPORT CLUSTER

Meanwhile, the cluster at Changi Airport Terminal 3 had six more cases, including a one-year-old Singaporean boy.

He is a family member and household contact of a 44-year-old Singaporean man who works as a private-hire driver with Gojek and visited the terminal on May 6.

There are now 74 cases in the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster, which is the largest.

There was also one more case in the Wok Hey eatery (White Sands) cluster - a 26-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a customer service officer at Wareesan Management.

The Ministry of Health is making special swabbing arrangements for all tenants and staff who have been working at White Sands mall and the Giant outlet at Block 440 Pasir Ris Drive 4 since May 2 as some visitors to these venues have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.

The testing is mandatory for all tenants and staff, and will be held at White Sands today and tomorrow, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean in a Facebook post yesterday.

Meanwhile, there were 18 unlinked community cases yesterday, including a 29-year-old female Philippine national who works as a nurse at Raffles Hospital. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

49 New cases

31 Deaths

38 New cases in community

42 Discharged yesterday

11 Imported cases

207 In hospital

61585 Total cases

61089 Total recovered