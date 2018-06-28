3M opens one of the largest solar farms in Singapore

The 14,000 sq m farm lies on the roof of 3M's manufacturing plant in Tuas and boasts 6,605 solar panels and 55 inverters.

One of Singapore's largest solar farms, which can produce enough energy to power 500 four-room Housing Board flats, was officially opened yesterday.

It can generate 2,400 megawatt hours of electricity a year.

The solar farm will help 3M reach its 2025 goal of using renewable energy to power a quarter of its global operations.

Giving a keynote speech at the event, guest of honour, Senior Minister of State for the Environment Amy Khor, said the farm would reduce 3M's carbon emissions by 1,139 tonnes a year.

The company also launched its 10,000 sq m headquarters in Ang Mo Kio as well as a customer technical centre that displays the company's scientific innovations to the public.

Among other things, the firm is known for its Post-it notes.

Since 1966, the global conglomerate has invested more than $1 billion in its Singapore facilities, which span business, research and development and manufacturing. It now employs 1,600 in the country.

The company's solar efforts join moves by public and private players to make Singapore more reliant on power from the sun. - JOSE HONG