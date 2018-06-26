3SG Syakir: Friends didn’t believe he was going to be a commando

When Third Sergeant Muhammed Syakir Zainol first read his enlistment letter, he had to take a second look.

After all, his three brothers had already served or were serving national service (NS) in the Singapore Civil Defence Force. But there it was, in his letter, that he would be serving NS as a commando.

"Everyone, especially my friends, was surprised and didn't believe me. I had to show them my enlistment letter," said the 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF).

3SG Syakir added: "When I told my parents, they were shocked, but it was a big thing for them that their son was going to be a commando."

They told him it was a good opportunity for him, and he gave his best during training.

His efforts contributed to the operational readiness of his unit, the 1st Commando Battalion, which clinched the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Best Combat Unit award for the 15th consecutive year.

For 3SG Syakir, the training was a test of his mental capacity. He described how commandos have to endure aching shoulders, abrasions or leg sprains while carrying their combat loads and battling fatigue during the 72km route march.

He said:"Being a commando is not only about being fit but also about mental strength."

The SAF Best Unit competition recognises units that have excelled in combat readiness, operational proficiency and administrative excellence.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ng Kiang Chuan, commanding officer of the 1st Commando Battalion, said there is no complacency as there are new soldiers every year, so training starts all over again.

While concerns about safety arose after the death in April of an NSF who had suffered a heat stroke, LTC Ng said: "We continue to do high-risk training, but we bear in mind that all safety measures must be thought through and put in place."

President Halimah Yacob and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will present the awards to the winners at the SAF Day parade on July 1.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY