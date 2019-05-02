$183,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB operation at Joo Chiat Place; 4 arrested

The drugs and cash seized in the CNB operation on Tuesdau.

About $183,000 worth of drugs, including two kilograms of heroin, were seized in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Four suspected drug offenders were arrested.

On Tuesday, CNB officers raided a unit atJoo Chiat Place, where they arrested a 48-year-old Singaporean male suspected of drug trafficking and a 33-year-old female foreign national.

The officers searched the unit and recovered about 1,995g of heroin, 424g of 'Ice', 15 'Ecstasy' tablets, 15 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of cannabis.

About 4,000g of a crystalline substance suspected to be 'Ice' was also recovered, along with several powdery substances suspected to contain ketamine.

CNB officers also arrested two other suspects believed to be connected to the 48-year-old suspect.

One of them, a 35-year-old Singaporean male suspected drug abuser, was arrested in the vicinity of Joo Chiat Place.

ARRESTED

The other suspect, a 26-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested at a traffic junction along Toh Guan Road, and $13,800 in cash was recovered from him.

The CNB said in a press release yesterday that 1,995g of heroin is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 950 abusers for a week, and 424g of 'Ice' is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 242 abusers for a week.

On Tuesday, the CNB also released a press statement announcing changes to the classification of six substances under the Misuse of Drugs Act, including the reclassification of all five New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) to the First Schedule of the same Act.

In addition, one substance, lisdexamphetamine, will also be listed in the First Schedule as a Class A controlled drug.

The changes took effect yesterday.

The CNB said that listing these NPS in the First Schedule will allow CNB to take decisive action against the abuse and trafficking of such substances.

Any person found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs will face a minimum of five years' imprisonment and five strokes of the cane.

CNB will also be listing two NPS in the Fifth Schedule of the MDA . This allows CNB to seize these NPS so that their circulation can be restricted while research and industry consultation are conducted.

The CNB said: "There has been a rapid increase in the number, type and availability of NPS across the world.

"Their abuse has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death.

"CNB monitors the emergence of NPS on the global drug scene and will take steps to control newly-emerged NPS under the MDA."