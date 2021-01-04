4 new poly courses to equip grads with skills future workforce needs

From artificial intelligence (AI) to sustainability, four new diploma courses offered by polytechnics aim to equip future graduates with the skills Singapore's future workforce will need.

School leavers looking to enrol in April can choose from 37 full-time diploma courses at Temasek Polytechnic (TP), including two new courses - applied artificial intelligence and architectural technology and building services.

Meanwhile, Republic Polytechnic (RP) will introduce full-time diplomas in sustainable built environment and in environmental and marine science.

TP, RP and other polytechnics will hold open houses virtually for prospective students who wish to attend admission talks and webinars with lecturers and current students.

TP's diploma in applied artificial intelligence will enable students to develop chatbots, undertake object recognition projects, and use machine learning and deep learning algorithms to develop business solutions.

INDUSTRY CERTIFICATIONS

They can also get industry certifications in artificial intelligence, such as technology firm Nvidia's Deep Learning Institute Certification Programme, and gain practical skills at TP's AI Application Centre where they can develop projects in collaboration with organisations.

Upon graduation, they can become machine-learning or AI engineers, application developers or data analysts.

RP's diploma in environmental and marine science will allow students to specialise in environmental and food sustainability.

They will gain skills in earth and climate science, terrestrial and marine ecology, and environmental management, among other things.

Upon graduation, they can work in careers including environmental and water services, petrochemicals and semiconductors, and marine parks and reserves.

The open houses of the various polytechnics will be held virtually from Thursday to Saturday.