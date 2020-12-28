4 Sengkang GRC MPs make it to top committee of Workers’ Party

In party elections yesterday, the Workers' Party sent its four Sengkang GRC MPs to its top decision-making body, in a renewal of its leadership ranks. It also returned its top leaders, secretary-general Pritam Singh, 44, and chairman Sylvia Lim, 55, unopposed to their posts.

The biennial internal elections came on the back of the WP's strong showing in the July general election, with all 10 of the party's MPs elected into the central executive committee (CEC).

Speaking to the media after the party's four-hour cadre members conference yesterday, Mr Singh said: "We have party elections every two years and the cadre membership is free to vote in other individuals onto the CEC.

"But I think this time around, the cadre membership recognises the importance of this renewal trajectory that we are on having a good balance of experience and new blood..."

Among the new faces in the CEC are the WP's four Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru, 37; Raeesah Khan, 27; Jamus Lim, 44; and Louis Chua, 33.

Two of the party's East Coast GRC candidates were also elected into the CEC - Ms Nicole Seah, 34, and Mr Kenneth Foo, 43, a previous CEC member.

The other members elected to the WP CEC include Mr Singh and Ms Lim's fellow Aljunied GRC MPs, Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, 45; Mr Gerald Giam, 43; and Mr Leon Perera, 50, as well as Hougang MP Dennis Tan, 50.

Former WP leader Low Thia Khiang, 64, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, 59, who both retired from politics at the recent general election, also remain members of the CEC.

Previous CEC members who were not re-elected include former Aljunied GRC MP Chen Show Mao and former Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh, who remain members of the party.

Also stepping down are Mr Firuz Khan, Ms Lee Li Lian, Dr John Yam and Mr Terence Tan.