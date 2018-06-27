4 Singaporeans arrested after anti-drug ops

Four suspected drug offenders were arrested and more than $78,000 worth of heroin and Ice (methamphetamine) seized in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operation on Monday.

Officers conducted three raids as part of the operation, during which they uncovered 991g of heroin, about 90g of Ice and a bottle of methadone, CNB said yesterday.

All four suspects are Singaporean.

During the operation on Monday night, CNB officers conducted an observation on two suspected drug traffickers near Circuit Road.

They arrested the two men, aged 38 and 44, when their vehicle stopped at the Pan-Island Expressway exit ramp leading to Paya Lebar Road.

The officers recovered 938g of heroin from their vehicle, CNB said.

A follow-up raid was conducted at the 38-year-old's Circuit Road hideout, where about 48g of heroin, 90g of Ice and a bottle containing methadone was found.

Two suspected drug offenders, a 36-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, were arrested in the unit.

In a follow-up raid on the 38-year-old man's second hideout near Balam Road in the wee hours of Tuesday, about 5g of heroin and a small amount of Ice were seized.

CNB said that 991g of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of about 472 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.