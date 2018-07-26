4 trade-offs to be considered to ready youth: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore's education system is changing in a way where it is moving beyond achieving strong academic results to instil in students the joy of learning and an enterprising spirit as well, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

More will be done to achieve this goal. His ministry will look at ways to curb what he terms "effort inflation", which is when "a lot more effort is put into learning the same stuff or less stuff".

"This happens not just in our schools, but also time spent on tuition and doing additional homework given by tutors."

Speaking at the Economic Society of Singapore's annual dinner, Mr Ong said the central economic question in education is how to prepare young people for the future.

Before delving into the issue, he reiterated that lifelong learning is now vital because of rapid technological advances and disruptions in the workplace.

TRADE-OFFS

Meanwhile, the education system needs to change to equip the young with the skills and attributes they will need. In doing so, four trade-offs must be considered, he said.

Essentially, the right balance needs to be struck between the rigour of education and the joy of learning; between the sharpening and blurring of academic results; between customisation and stigmatisation; and skills versus degrees.

On balancing the rigour in education so that it does not kill the joy of learning, Mr Ong said subject content in schools has been trimmed over the years to provide space to introduce non-academic aspects of education, such as thinking skills.

But post-primary pupils and their parents are unlikely to feel the difference, which he blames on effort inflation.

For this reason, curbing it is "the right thing to do in this era of lifelong learning".

On academic results, Mr Ong said Singapore had sharpened the role of examinations over the decades to differentiate students. But this has raised the stakes of exams and led to excessive time spent preparing for them, he noted.

The system has to send a clear signal, Mr Ong stressed.

While exams like the Primary School Leaving Examination are still needed, "we won't over-rely on exam scores for admission purposes".

Mr Ong also noted that customising teaching to students' needs - for instance, through different secondary school streams - give them a greater chance to do well.

But certain customisations have the unintended result of stigmatisation and labelling by society.

"We need to continue to strike a balance between letting students learn at their own pace, and staying motivated without stigmatisation. Wherever possible, we should allow more integration and mingling, without losing the positive impact of customising education," he said.

As for skills versus degrees, Mr Ong said the question to ask is whether a young person necessarily needs a degree to do well in his career.

An academic degree helps open doors, but employers are increasingly looking beyond academic qualifications for demonstrated skills and competencies, he said.

