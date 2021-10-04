4 vaccinated seniors among 6 dead; new cases cross 2,000

The cluster at Avery Lodge dormitory in Jurong reported 24 new cases yesterday, for a total of 439.

Six Singaporeans aged between 68 and 91 died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

They comprised five men and a woman, four of whom were vaccinated and two who were unvaccinated.

Five of them had a host of underlying medical conditions, while one unvaccinated patient had no known medical conditions, MOH said, without giving more details about their health conditions.

Yesterday was the 14th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 113.

There were 2,057 new infections reported yesterday - 1,676 in the community, 373 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

The local cases include 430 seniors who are above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 103,843.

Of the nine large active clusters in which new cases were reported yesterday, the largest was Avery Lodge in Jurong, which had 24 new cases for a total of 439.

North Coast Lodge near Woodlands reported 29 more cases, bringing the total there to 411.

Meanwhile, 9 Defu South Street 1 dormitory added 22 cases for a total of 240, while Tampines Dormitory had eight new cases, taking the total to 161.

Cochrane Lodge 2 dormitory in Admiralty reported 13 more cases, taking its total to 98, while Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 had 17 new cases for a total of 86.

Kian Teck Hostel had 14 more cases, bringing the total there to 79.

There was no evidence of Covid-19 transmission beyond each of these dorms, said MOH. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

2057 New cases

113 Deaths

2049 In community, dormitories

1337 In hospitals

8 Imported

103843 Total cases