42 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday

Singapore saw a nine-month high of 42 imported cases yesterday, more than half of whom were work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Five of these 24 cases were foreign domestic workers, and 40 out of 42 of these cases were asymptomatic.

The other 18 cases comprised two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, six dependant's pass holders, four work pass holders, one long-term visit pass holder, one short-term visit pass holder and two special pass holders, bringing Singapore's total to 58,907.

All the cases were placed on stay home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during this period, said the Ministry of Health.

The two Singaporeans were returning from Malaysia while both PRs were returning from India.

The long-term visit pass holder and the short-term visit pass holder both arrived from India, while the six dependant's pass holders arrived from Austria, India, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.

The two special pass holders are crew members who arrived on board separate vessels from Myanmar and Indonesia.

They had not disembarked before being tested and were taken to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, said the Health Ministry.

Yesterday saw the highest number of imported cases since March 28 last year, when there were also 42 such cases.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 10 cases in the week before to eight cases last week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from four cases in the week before to five cases in the past week.

With 25 cases discharged on Sunday, 58,621 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 60 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 182 are recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

42

New cases

0

New cases in community

42

Imported cases

58,907

Total cases

29

Deaths

25

Discharged yesterday

60

In hospital

58,621

Total recovered