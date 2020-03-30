42 new infections in Singapore and a new cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 42 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, including 24 imported cases.

Of the 18 local infections, none had any recent travel history abroad. Eight had links to previous cases while 10 were unlinked and contact tracing was ongoing.

The MOH's latest update revealed a new cluster, after Case 810, a 22-year-old Singaporean woman, was linked to The Wedding Brocade at 1 Yishun Industrial Street 1.

On Saturday, two Singaporean women, Cases 745 and 802, the first a 36-year-old and the second a 28-year-old, were first linked to the bridal salon.

According to the salon's Instagram page, three of its staff have tested positive for the virus.

The salon has been shut and all employees there, between last Monday and Thursday, were issued quarantine orders.

All but one of the 24 imported cases were Singapore residents or Singapore work pass holders.

Case 843 is a 68-year-old Malaysian woman who had travelled to the UK and is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

MOH also provided more details on Case 741, announced on Saturday.

She is a 42 year-old Singapore permanent resident with no travel history to affected countries or regions.

She reported the onset of symptoms last Tuesday, and test results confirmed she was infected on Friday. She is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

She is employed as a nurse at the same hospital.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work and contact tracing is ongoing. She is the second confirmed case from the public healthcare sector. The first was a Filipino emergency department nurse from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

There were 14 cases discharged yesterday, which means 212 people have recovered from the infection.

Of the 423 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 19 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There are 206 who are clinically well, but have tested positive for Covid-19, and they are isolated at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D'Resort NTUC.

MOH also reported a third death after Mr Chung Ah Lay, 70, succumbed from complications due to the Covid-19 infection yesterday.

By the numbers

24 New imported cases

212 Total discharged

18 New local cases

3 Deaths

844 Total cases

423 Total in hospital

14 Discharged yesterday

19 In intensive care unit