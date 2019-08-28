$42,000 worth of chewing tobacco seized in largest operation here

Over 21,000 sachets of chewing tobacco were seized.

The authorities seized $42,000 worth of chewing tobacco and arrested 17 men in the largest-scale operation to curb the sale of Khaini tobacco here.

In a joint operation between the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the police, parts of Little India and a storage facility in Jurong were raided on Sunday and Monday.

In Little India, chewing tobacco was found hidden under a metal plate along a pavement and in a haversack placed on a shoe rack in a temple, HSA said in a statement yesterday.

Officers arrested the 17 men for peddling and possessing chewing tobacco products, the largest number of such peddlers caught.

Two of them were social visit pass holders and have been repatriated.

Chewing tobacco, including Khaini, can cause oral cancer and is illegal in Singapore.

It is an offence to import, distribute or sell such products.

Those found guilty can be fined up $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to a year, or both.