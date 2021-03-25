437 NUS students test negative, one result still pending

Of the 438 individuals from a residence at the National University of Singapore (NUS) who were tested in the past week after viral fragments were detected in their building's wastewater, all but one have returned a negative result.

The sole test result is still pending, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release last night.

MOH said there was evidence to suggest that the presence of the fragments is likely to be due to viral shedding from a past infection among the residents, and the individual or individuals have since recovered.

The viral fragments were detected on Sunday from a sample collected on Saturday from the UTown Residence North Tower.

Students in the 13 apartments implicated were isolated while they were tested.

They have been attending classes online while waiting for the test results.

The university has had a wastewater surveillance programme in place at all its hostels since Dec 7.

There were 15 new imported cases reported by MOH yesterday. These were Singaporeans and pass holders arriving from Indonesia, Britain, Bangladesh, India, and Malaysia.

These cases brought Singapore's total up to 60,236.

Of the 15 cases, 14 were asymptomatic while one was symptomatic.

They were all placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and tested then.

The Health Ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to none in the past week.

With 15 cases discharged yesterday, 60,063 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 103 are recuperating at community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

