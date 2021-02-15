45,000 watch live stream of River Hongbao opening ceremony

Only a fraction of the usual crowds visited the River Hongbao this year.

Some 45,000 people watched the live stream of River Hongbao's opening ceremony last Wednesday.

Held at Gardens by the Bay this year, the event drew a much larger audience than previous editions, with live-streaming overcoming the limitations from safe management measures because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, organising committee chairman Tan Aik Hock said: "Going online has helped us to reach out to far more people than (with) a traditional stage and audience setting, which would seat a maximum of a few hundred people."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the guest of honour, was among those at the venue for the opening ceremony.

About 1,200 people were in the audience for River Hongbao's opening ceremony last year at The Float@Marina Bay.

This year's festival will run until tomorrow, with pre-recorded getai performances last night and tonight.

Getai stars Wang Lei and Lin Ruping featured in last night's performance.

Between last Wednesday and Saturday, 23,000 people turned up at the Gardens by the Bay site.

Last year, 520,000 people had visited in the first four days of the festival.

River Hongbao is organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, Singapore Tourism Board and People's Association.