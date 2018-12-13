46 cases of fallen windows so far this year

Many of the fallen casement windows were found to be fitted with aluminium rivets that had corroded.

In the first 11 months of this year, there were 46 cases of fallen windows, according to the latest statistics from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and Housing Board.

Out of the 46 cases, 23 involved casement windows, 19 were sliding windows and four were other window types.

While there were no injuries from the cases reported,BCA director of enforcement and structural inspection department Lim Beng Kwee cautioned: "Each case is a danger to the community with potentially fatal consequences."

Most incidents of fallen sliding windows were due to the lack of proper safety stoppers and angle strips in place to ensure that the window panels are kept within the tracks.

If a window falls due to lack of maintenance, home owners can face up to a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or a jail term of up to one year.Since 2006, 342 people have been fined and 92 people have been prosecuted for fallen windows.

The public can visit the BCA website and HDB website for BCA-approved window contractors and maintenance tips.