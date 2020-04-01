47 new infections, with 31 local cases and another new cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 47 new Covid-19 infections and identified one new cluster yesterday.

There were 16 imported cases and 31 local infections - the highest since March 25 - of which 13 had links to previous cases, and 18 were unlinked.

The new cluster is the Westlite Toh Guan dormitory at 18 Toh Guan Road East.

All five cases linked to the dormitory are male Bangladeshi work pass holders. Four of them are new - Cases 925 and 926 are both aged 33, Case 922 is 36, and Case 924 is 34. The fifth person is Case 875, a 29-year-old who was confirmed as infected on Monday.

One of the new cases was linked to the cluster at SingPost Centre, bringing its total to six infections.

Case 881 is a 39-year-old male permanent resident who recently travelled to Malaysia.

In a Facebook post last night, SingPost said he primarily works at its mail sorting facility which does not involve contact with members of the public.

All but one of the 16 imported cases were returning Singaporeans, permanent residents and work pass holders.

Half of the imported cases had travelled to the UK. All eight of these are Singaporeans, all but one aged below 30.

Another infection from the public healthcare sector was reported yesterday.

Case 891 is a 22-year-old male Indian national who works at Changi General Hospital (CGH) as a housekeeper.

He had no recent travel history and reported onset of symptoms on Sunday, before being confirmed with the virus on Monday afternoon.

MOH said he had gone to work for about two hours prior to hospital admission. He is currently warded in an isolation room in CGH.

There were 12 cases discharged yesterday, which means 240 people have recovered from the virus.

Of the 423 cases still in hospital, 22 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Three people have died so far.

By The Numbers

16

New Imported cases

31

New local cases

926

Total Cases

12

Discharges yesterday

240

Total discharged

3

Deaths

423

Total in hospital

22

In intensive care unit