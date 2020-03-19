47 new infections reported in single biggest jump in Singapore

In the biggest jump to date, the Ministry of Health reported 47 new coronavirus infections yesterday.

This more than doubles the 23 infections confirmed on Tuesday, taking the total to 313.

Of the new cases, 33 are imported, nine are linked to previous cases and five are unlinked.

All but three of the imported cases involve returning Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

They include two Singaporeans, Case 270 and Case 272, a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.

The pair had travelled with Case 309, a 60-year-old Singaporean man, to Croatia and Austria, and Case 230, a family member.

Case 267, a 72-year-old Singaporean woman who had been to Indonesia, is a family member of Case 287, a 26-year-old Singaporean man.

The remaining three imported cases are short-term visitors. They are:

Case 268, a 64-year-old British man who was in the UK and Switzerland.

Case 282, a 76-year-old Swiss male who was in France.

Case 312, a 30-year-old Frenchman who travelled to France and Germany.

Among the nine new infections linked to previous ones are cases 283, 305 and 310.

Case 283 is a 62-year-old Singaporean woman part of the cluster from the Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah branch), of which there are now five cases.

Case 305 is a 24-year-old Singaporean man linked to the cluster from Boulder+ Climbing gym - now with four cases - and is also a contact of Case 142.

Case 310 is a 58-year-old Singaporean man who is a contact of cases 183 and 252 from Masjid Al-Muttaqin, which now has three cases.

The remaining five are all Singaporeans who are unlinked cases.

Four are men - cases 273 and 290, both 69-year-olds, Case 288 who is 71, and Case 275, a 27-year-old.

Case 302 is a 49-year-old Singaporean woman.

Three more cases were discharged yesterday, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 117.

Among the 196 cases who are still in hospital, 15 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

BY THE NUMBERS

47 New cases

117 Total discharged

313 Total confirmed

196 Total in hospital

3 Discharged yesterday

15 In intensive care unit