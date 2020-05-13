47-year-old man to be charged with falsely declaring travel history

A 47-year-old Indian national will be charged in court today with two counts of falsely declaring his travel history at the Supreme Court.

As part of Covid-19 measures, the court had required him to declare his travel history in the past 14 days before being allowed inside.

A joint press release by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and the Singapore Police Force yesterday said the man was at the court for trial on both March 31 and April 1 and that he had falsely declared his travel history on both occasions.

Investigations revealed he had arrived from the US on March 20, which meant he had visited the court within the 14-day period.

Anyone convicted of intentionally giving any false information to a public servant can be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both.

DEPORTED

If the man is convicted in court for his offences, he will be deported after serving his sentence and barred from re-entering Singapore.

In late April, a British national was deported after he falsely declared his travel history at the Family Justice Courts.

He had claimed he had not travelled abroad in the last 14 days and was allowed to enter the court building.

However, he had arrived from Hong Kong within the 14-day travel history period.

The authorities would like to remind members of the public to take all health and travel declarations seriously, and to submit truthful and accurate information.

Action will be taken against those who make false declarations.