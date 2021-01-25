48 new imported cases, highest since March 23

Singapore reported 48 cases yesterday, all imported.

The same number of imported cases - then the highest - was reported on March 23 last year, during the wave when infected Singaporeans and permanent residents were returning from abroad.

All of the new imported cases were on stay-home notice or in isolation when they were diagnosed, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday in its daily update.

Among the new cases, 41 had no symptoms and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance, while seven were symptomatic, added MOH.

They take Singapore's total to 59,308.

There were no new cases in the community or at workers' dormitories.

Among the new cases, four are Singapore permanent residents. Two returned from India, while the remaining two returned from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Four cases are dependant's pass holders who arrived from France, India and the United Arab Emirates.

One is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India.

Two patients are student's pass holders who arrived from Egypt and India.

Eleven are work pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Colombia, France, India, Nigeria and the UAE.

There are 22 work permit holders among the new cases who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Ten of them are foreign domestic workers.

SHORT-TERM

Three new cases are short-term visit pass holders, with two coming from India to visit their children here, while the third arrived from the US for a work project.

The final new case is a ship crew member on a special pass, who arrived on board a vessel from Malaysia and did not disembark.

He was taken to hospital when he developed symptoms and later tested positive for Covid-19.

By the numbers

48

New cases

0

New cases in community

48

Imported cases

59,308

Total cases

29

Deaths

26

Discharged yesterday

50

In hospital

59,026

Total recovered