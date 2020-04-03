49 new infections, 41 local cases and three new clusters

The Ministry of Health (14 ) reported 49 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, with 41 local cases and eight imported.

Three new clusters were also identified as the total number of infections reached 1,049.

Among the new cases is a teacher at My First Skool in Rivervale Crescent. It will be closed from today to April 14 and affected staff and students at the pre-school have also been placed on leave of absence.

Earlier yesterday, the Health Ministry had reported the fourth death from Covid-19 in Singapore.

The 68-year-old Indonesian man, a work pass holder here who died early yesterday morning, had a history of diabetes and hypertension and developed serious complications and succumbed after seven days in intensive care.

Of the new clusters named yesterday, Mustafa Centre at Syed Alwi Road is the biggest with 11 confirmed cases - five new infections and six previously announced cases.

The five new infections are:

Case 1,001, a 65-year-old Singaporean man

Case 1,015, a 41-year-old male Indian national with a long-term work pass

Case 1,024, a 56-year-old Singaporean man

Case 1,026, a 44-year-old female permanent resident

Case 1,046, a 56-year-old male Singapore permanent resident

Another new cluster is a construction site at Maxwell MRT station (50 Neil Road).

Two new cases and three previously announced cases were linked to the site.

The new cases are:

Case 1,009, a 48-year-old Singaporean man

Case 1,034, a 62-year-old Singaporean man

By the numbers 8 New imported cases 41 New local cases 1,049 Total cases 21 Discharged yesterday 266 Total discharged 4 Deaths 464 Total in hospital 23 In intensive care unit

The third new cluster identified was Keppel Shipyard at 51 Pioneer Sector 1, with three previously confirmed cases linked to the site.

Among the earlier clusters, one additional case was linked to the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home (1 Thomson Lane), which now has a total of 12 cases. There were two additional cases linked to the cluster at SingPost Centre (10 Eunos Road 8), which has a total of eight now.

The S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (2 Seletar North Link) now has a total of 13 cases after three more were linked to it, while two more cases were linked to the cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East), which now has a total of 10 confirmed cases.

There was one additional case each linked to the cluster at Hero's (69 Circular Road) and the one at PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Fengshan Block 126 (126 Bedok North Street 2). Hero's has a total of eight confirmed cases now while the latter has 27.

Of the new imported cases, three were from the United Kingdom, two from Canada and three from Asean countries.

The 14 said 21 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 266.

Of the 464 cases remaining in hospitals, 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.