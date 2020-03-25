49 new coronavirus infections confirmed, of which 32 are imported

There were 49 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, of which 32 were imported cases.

All except two were returning residents and long-term pass holders.

It brings the total number of infections in Singapore to 558, with 155 recovered after three more people were discharged from hospital yesterday.

While there was a decrease in the number of imported cases yesterday compared to Monday (48), there was a significant rise in the number of local infections with 17, compared with just six 24 hours earlier.

Of the local cases, 13 are currently unlinked, making it 41 such cases in total as contact tracing continues. The remaining four locally transmitted cases are linked to previous cases.

Case 520 is a 71-year-old Singaporean man who is a contact of Case 94, who is part of the private dinner function cluster at Safra Jurong on Feb 15.

The Safra Jurong cluster remains the biggest in Singapore with 47 infections.

Case 539 is a 74-year-old Singaporean woman, who is a contact of Cases 338 and 367.

Case 550, a 24-year-old Singaporean woman, is a family member of Case 451, while Case 553 is a 57-year-old Singaporean woman who is a contact of Case 384.

All of the local cases with links to previous cases have no travel history to affected countries.

Of the imported infections, the eight cases returning from Britain - all Singaporean - were far lower than the 33 cases reported on Monday.

They are:

Case 512, a 21-year-old Singaporean woman

Case 517, a 37-year-old Singaporean man who also had a travel history to France

Case 546, a 27-year-old Singaporean man

Case 547, a 25-year-old Singaporean woman

Case 549, a 21-year-old Singaporean woman

Case 551, a 22-year-old Singaporean woman

Case 552, a 21-year-old Singaporean woman

Case 555, a 24-year-old Singaporean man.

Ten other imported infections from Europe included cases from France, Spain and Germany.

There were six cases from the US yesterday, with three under 30 years old.

They are:

Case 515, a 24-year-old Singaporean man

Case 526, a 22-year-old Singaporean woman

Case 540, a 23-year-old Singaporean man

To date, there have been two deaths in Singapore and 401 remain in hospital, with 17 people in critical condition in the intensive care unit.