49 people arrested during month-long operation by police

A total of 49 people were arrested during a month-long enforcement operation against public entertainment outlets and massage establishments in Chinatown, Central Mall, Bugis, Jalan Besar and Little India.

The operation was conducted by the Central Police Division.

Fourteen public entertainment outlets were found to have breached Covid-19 regulations and/or liquor licence conditions.

There were also 16 massage establishments found to have operated without a licence. Five were found to be providing sexual services too.

Another five massage establishments were found to have contravened the Massage Establishment Rules 2018.

The police said in a news release yesterday that 34 women and five men, aged between 21 and 42, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Three of these women, aged between 25 and 27, were also arrested for offences under the Immigration Act.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

Nine women, aged between 28 and 42, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

Four of these women, aged between 30 and 42, were also nabbed for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Actions will be taken against the operators for flouting regulations, said the police, adding they "take a serious view against any person who may be involved in such criminal activities and those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law".