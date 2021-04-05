49-year-old man arrested for suspected murder at Bedok Reservoir Road flat

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of another man.

The police said they were alerted on Saturday to a stabbing case at a residential unit in Bedok Reservoir Road at about 10.15am.

Officers found a man, also 49, lying motionless in the unit upon arrival.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both men are known to each other," said the police.

The man will be charged with murder today.

A resident, who lives in the same block and wanted to be known only as Mr Seow, 55, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the unit was cordoned off at noon on Saturday.

"There were about six police officers along the corridor. They did not disclose what happened and told me only to leave quickly," he added.

According to Shin Min, a domestic helper living in a nearby unit, who wanted to be known only as Ms Yato, 32, said she heard two men quarrelling in the unit on Friday night, during which one of them shouted: "Stop it! I'm already angry."

Another resident, who declined to be named, said the unit is being rented out to tenants.

He added that the turnover rate for new tenants has been "very high" over the past six years.

Shin Min reported that both the suspect and victim are Myanmar nationals who have been working in Singapore for quite some time.

Police investigations are ongoing.