4G leaders have handled Covid-19 crisis very well: PM Lee

The PAP's fourth generation leaders have acquitted themselves well in leading the fight against Covid-19 and shown Singaporeans what they can do, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

PM Lee, the PAP's secretary-general, asked Singaporeans to support the party in the upcoming general election, so the 4G team would have a "good start to establish themselves and take Singapore the next step forward".

Asked for his assessment of the 4G leadership's handling of the pandemic at a virtual press conference, PM Lee said it was a "serious fight", and the 4G leaders had stepped up and kept Singapore safe.

"I would say that in handling Covid-19, the 4G leaders have done very well," said PM Lee.

"They've been on the front line. They've been chairing the ministerial task force.

"They've been directing the whole of government response, the public communications, the presentation, the explanations, the mobilisation of our people to understand, to accept the very many intrusive and inconvenient measures which we have to take to keep ourselves safe from Covid-19."

BAPTISM OF FIRE

The pandemic was a baptism of fire for the 4G leadership, who helmed the country's response. Some observers have noted that the opposition could find fault with their handling of the crisis and turn it into an election issue.

The Government's Multi-Ministry Task Force directing Singapore's response against the disease is co-chaired by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong and advised by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Various other 4G leaders, including Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, have taken charge of other aspects of the nation's response.

PM Lee said the coming general election would be an "important step" in the PAP's renewal process.