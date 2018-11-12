4G leaders at helm as PAP stalwarts step down

The next generation of leaders have taken the helm at the People's Action Party (PAP) as a new central executive committee (CEC) was elected yesterday in view of the next general election, which must be held by Jan 15, 2021.

The PAP's fourth-generation (4G) leaders now make up about two-thirds of the CEC, with two new faces - Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Second Minister for Finance and Education, and Mr Ng Chee Meng, also Minister in the PMO and National Trades Union Congress secretary-general.

Speaking at the party's biennial conference yesterday, where more than 2,000 party cadres cast their votes in a secret ballot, Prime Minister and PAP secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong said this CEC election was a major transition point for the PAP and a major step forward in its political renewal.

He said the 4G team has been in Cabinet for several years now and tested in several portfolios.

Mr Lee said the team members are learning to complement one another's strengths and weaknesses.

He said: "It is a team of able men and women, with a good combination of skills amongst them. They are gaining experience, willing to serve, and most importantly, with their hearts in the right place. I can see them gelling as a team and am confident that they have what it takes to lead Singapore."

Out of 19 nominees, the 12 with the highest votes were elected into the 18-seat committee. (See report at left.)

According to party practice, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo were co-opted into the CEC after receiving, in no particular order, the 13th- and 14th- highest votes.

Other party members, usually ministers or government office-holders with strong grassroots support, could also be co-opted in future to fill the remaining seats.

While the election results sees the baton passed on to the 4G leaders, there is still no clear successor to Mr Lee, who has said he wants to step down from the position by age 70.

The three front-runners, Mr Heng Swee Keat, Mr Chan Chun Sing and Mr Ong Ye Kung, were voted in to the CEC.

Political observers noted that the position of assistant secretary-general is one to watch, and this will be decided when the new CEC meets in the next couple of weeks to elect a new slate of office-holders.

This will be followed up with a Cabinet reshuffle, Mr Lee said.

The leadership shake-up sees five party stalwarts step down from their positions in the committee, the PAP's top decision-making body, with party chairman Khaw Boon Wan, assistant secretary-generals and Deputy Prime Ministers Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Teo Chee Hean, party vice-chairman Yaacob Ibrahim and party treasurer Lim Swee Say all making way.

Paying tribute to the outgoing committee members, who did not contest in the CEC election, Mr Lee said in Mandarin: "They have played vital roles in the last few CECs and have put in place many plans to ensure that the PAP is relevant and relatable.

"You can see from their efforts and contributions, that to be able to look after the people well, you need outstanding leaders."

