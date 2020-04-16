5 arrested, drugs worth $360,000 seized in Yishun drug raids

Karambit knife and stun device found within unit in vicinity of Yishun Avenue 4 in CNB operation on April 14, 2020.

Cash found in car driven by 22-year-old suspect arrested in CNB operation on April 14, 2020.

Heroin and cash seized from a suspect arrested in Yishun Avenue 4 during a CNB operation on April 14, 2020.

A large variety of drugs with an estimated street value of $360,000 were seized during three separate raids in Yishun conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday night.

Five Singaporean suspects – three men and two women – in their 20s were arrested, said CNB in a statement yesterday.

CNB officers intercepted a car driven by a 22-year-old suspected drug offender in Yishun Street 11, just as it was about to exit a car park.

The suspect put up a violent struggle when the officers moved to arrest him, and necessary force was used to subdue him, said CNB.

Officers searched the suspect’s white BMW car and found about 1.4kg of heroin, $12,600 cash and a knuckle duster.

The suspect was taken to his residence in the same vicinity where officers found about 2,100 Ecstasy tablets, 4,100 Erimin-5 tablets, 6g of ketamin, 22g of Ice, 32g of Ecstasy powder and 66g of cannabis within the unit.

Improvised smoking apparatuses, a digital weighing scale and cash amounting to $9,000 and RM912 (S$299) were also found in the unit.

Another party of CNB officers raided a unit in Yishun Avenue 9 and arrested a 21-year-old female suspect and a 24-year-old male suspect.

CNB said: “Fourteen Ecstasy tablets and 43g of cannabis were found in the unit.”

That same evening, a third party of CNB officers arrested a 24-year-old male suspect at the lift lobby of a block in Yishun Avenue 4.

A total of $11,950 cash was found inside the vehicle rented by the suspect.

He was taken to his residence where 3g of Ice, 2,362g of heroin and 12 Ecstasy tablets were found inside the unit.

Officers recovered a karambit knife and a stun device during the search.

A 23-year-old female suspect was also arrested when she returned to the unit.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

According to CNB, the 3.67kg of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,790 abusers for a week.

CNB said: “Despite the current challenging situation, CNB will continue to carry out enforcement operations to ensure that the streets are safe from drugs.”

