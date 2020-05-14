5 arrested for unauthorised transactions on found credit, debit cards

Items seized in the first case, comprising apparel, shoes and ez-link cards.

The police have arrested five men, aged between 18 and 27, for allegedly using found debit or credit cards to make unauthorised transactions in two separate cases.

It said in a press release yesterday that in the first case, on Feb 28, a victim had reported that unauthorised transactions had been made with his missing cards.

Four men, aged 18 to 19, who were arrested on May 11, had allegedly found the victim's wallet and used his cards to make unauthorised transactions worth over $6,000.

They had allegedly bought clothes, shoes and ez-link stored-value cards.

The victim's identification documents were also found on one of the men.

In the second case on May 1, another victim reported that unauthorised transactions had been made with his missing credit card.

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested on May 12, had allegedly found the credit card and made purchases exceeding $300.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property can be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.

The police advised the public to alert theissuing banks when their cards are lost or stolen.

They encouraged all card holders to opt for an SMS notification when charges are incurred on their cards and to check bank statements and alert the banks immediately should there be any discrepancies. - HARSHITHA SMRUTHI L. KANDAKUMAR