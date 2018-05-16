5 cases of unauthorised activities between May 2010 and Aug 2015: SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has a zero tolerance policy against unauthorised activities such as "ragging", and continually reinforces the deterrent measures against such activities.

Measures include a "Whistle Blowing Programme", where SCDF officers can report wrongful practices to their immediate supervisors, unit or commanders.

New recruits and enlistees are briefed on these procedures.

SCDF also conducts briefings on anti-ragging awareness for all personnel, and anti-ragging videos and posters are regularly distributed.

Despite this, SCDF acknowledges the existence of such activities in the force, and highlighted five cases of unauthorised activities from May 2010 to August 2015.

The incidents led to the punishment of officers with up to 40 days detention in the SCDF Detention Barracks.