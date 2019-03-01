5 men involved in Woodlands coffee shop fight arrested for rioting

Armed police officers turned up at a Woodlands coffee shop (above), scene of a fight involving several beer-drinking middle-aged men on Saturday.

The police have arrested five men for rioting after they were caught on video pummelling a man at a coffee shop in Woodlands on Saturday. The men, aged between 24 and 55, were rounded up yesterday.

In a news release, the police said they received reports at about 9.45pm on Saturday that there was a group of people fighting at the ST11 coffee shop at Block 167 Woodlands Street 11.

The New Paper reported on Wednesday that police officers had turned up at the scene armed with sub-machine guns, but the group had already fled before their arrival.

The 47-year-old victim who was wearing yellow boots had initially shouted at the group before he was beaten up.

The group allegedly surrounded him and knocked him to the ground, punching him for five to 10 minutes before beating him with a plastic chair.

Videos of the incident had gone viral earlier this week.

The victim was conscious but suffered a bloodied forehead and his shirt was covered in blood. He refused to be taken to hospital.

The police said they were able to establish the identities of the men involved on Wednesday through ground inquiries and investigations.