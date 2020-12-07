5 new Covid infections in Singapore, all imported

Singapore reported five new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking the total to 58,260.

All five cases were imported, and were placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore. There were no local cases.

Among the new cases are four who were not showing any symptoms and detected through proactive screening and surveillance.

One of them is a woman from Indonesia who is marrying a Singaporean and is here for her wedding.

The 35-year-old holds a short-term visit pass and is a contact of two previous imported cases from Indonesia, a 41-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man who are both also here on short-term visits.

The three other asymptomatic cases are two women from Indonesia - a 35-year-old and a 41 year-old who are work permit holders and employed here - and a 21-year-old man from Britain who is the child of a Singapore permanent resident.

The fifth case was a 28-year-old woman from the United States. The dependant's pass holder started showing symptoms on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that epidemiological investigations are being carried out.

CLOSE CONTACTS

All close contacts of the cases who have been identified have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine periods so that infections can be picked up even if they are not showing any symptoms.

They will also undergo serological tests, which can determine if a person has ever been infected by the Sars-COV-2 virus even if they are currently not infected.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low with a total of three cases in the past week, of whom two are currently unlinked.

There are currently 71 active cases of Covid-19 infections, with 44 patients in community facilities and 27 patients in hospital. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

5 New cases

29 Deaths

0 New cases in community

2 Discharged yesterday

5 Imported cases

27 In hospital

58260 Total cases

58145 Total recovered