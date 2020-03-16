5 Singaporeans who returned from KL visited 10 mosques here

One of the infected Singaporeans had visited four mosques here, including the Kassim mosque in Changi Road (above).

After attending a large religious gathering at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, five Singaporeans returned and later tested positive for Covid-19.

But by then, they had visited 10 mosques in Singapore.

Congregants who visited these mosques during certain times may have been exposed to Covid-19, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in a statement yesterday.

The affected mosques are Masjid Al-Iman, Masjid Al-Muttaqin, Masjid Hajjah Fatimah, Masjid Hajah Rahimabi Kebun Limau, Masjid Kassim, Masjid Petempatan Melayu Sembawang, Masjid Sultan, Masjid Al-Mawaddah, Masjid Jamae (Chulia) and Masjid Al-Istiqamah.

The confirmed cases had visited the mosques at various times from March 3 to 11.

Muis advises congregants who had visited these mosques to monitor their health closely for two weeks from their last visit to the affected mosque.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli urged Singaporeans who wish to attend similar gatherings overseas to review their plans as social distancing measures might not be strictly implemented by the organisers.

"If you do decide to go or have gone, please report yourselves to the authorities upon your return," he said in a Facebook post yesterday. He wrote: "These are challenging times, but let us take comfort in the fact that we are mobilising all our resources, to keep this virus at bay."

In its statement, Muis also reminded members of the public to be socially responsible and exercise personal hygiene, to see a doctor when unwell, even with mild flu-like symptoms, and to stay at home to prevent spreading illness to others.

They should also steer clear of large community gatherings and large religious gatherings overseas during this period and defer non-essential travel to mainland China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Spain.

Muis' announcement comes after it closed all 70 mosques in Singapore for five days for cleaning, starting last Friday.

Around 90 Singaporeans were among the 10,000 people who attended the religious gathering held at a mosque in Selangor between Feb 27 and March 1.

"It is possible for more cases to emerge from people who had visited the mosque, or further spread to their close contacts," said Muis.